Wan Hai Lines to launch China – India Service VI (CI6) Service

in International Shipping News 10/01/2018

Wan Hai Lines is pleased to announce the launch of China – India Service VI “CI6 service” on January 24th, 2018. This new service will help to expand Wan Hai Lines network by providing direct service from East China to West India.

CI6 will be jointly operated with COSCO SHIPPING Lines CO., Ltd. by using 5 vessels with nominal capacity of 4,250 TEU. Wan Hai Lines will deploy 1 vessel and COSCO SHIPPING Lines CO., Ltd. will deploy 4 vessels. CI6’s maiden voyage will commence from Shanghai port on January 24th, 2018.

The port rotation will be: Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Nansha – Singapore –
Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Penang – Shanghai

Wan Hai Lines is confident that the new service will provide customers with better frequency and service coverage between China / South East Asia and India.
Source: Wan Hai Lines

