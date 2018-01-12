Wärtsilä HYTug design with hybrid propulsion can meet stringent environmental demands of new Brazilian port

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petrocity, the parent company of the new port facility being built in the Brazilian city of São Mateus-ES, to develop a harbour tug design. The prime consideration is to maximise the ecological operational sustainability of the vessel since the environmental demands of the new port are among the most stringent in the world. For this reason, the design will be based on the recently launched Wärtsilä HYTug, which features hybrid propulsion and energy storage using batteries.

The Wärtsilä HYTug emphasises environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and lower fuel consumption than is possible with conventional tug designs. The ‘first-of-its-kind’ fully integrated hybrid power module combines engines, the energy storage system, and power electronics optimised to work together through a newly developed energy management system (EMS). It marks a new frontier in marine hybrid propulsion.

The fuel efficiency of this design has the added benefit of reducing exhaust emission levels. Furthermore, when operating in ‘green’ mode, it is unlikely that there will be any visible smoke from the Wärtsilä HYTug since the load is being picked-up by the batteries. At the same time, the noise level of the tug will be notably reduced.

“The Wärtsilä HYTug will change the landscape of the tugboat market as battery usage significantly increases environmental sustainability and operational efficiency, while at the same time greatly reducing operating costs. It represents further evidence of Wärtsilä’s leadership position in sustainable and energy efficient technologies,” says Marine Solutions’ Sales Manager, Mário Barbosa.

“Green port operations are completely aligned with Petrocity’s corporate philosophy and values. We look forward to working with Wärtsilä in developing the kind of harbour tug that meets the criteria that have been established for this project. This will be the first of many others in a huge logistics project which aims at the regional integration of the Espirito Santo, Minas Gerais and Bahia states. It represents a definitive guarantee of the interiorization of the economy in the north of Espírito Santo,” says Mr José Roberto, CEO Petrocity.

The new hybrid vessel features a very distinctive outlook while providing the power and manoeuvrability for practical tug operations. The overall design has been optimised for low hull resistance, high towing and escort performance, efficient sea-keeping, crew safety and comfort, as well as for easy maintenance.

Source: Wärtsilä