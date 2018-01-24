Weather disruptions hit south China iron ore deliveries

Severe vessel congestion at Yangtze river ports in south China is likely to affect iron ore deliveries over the next few days.

Dense fog since last week has disrupted vessels moving from the East China Sea to deliver iron ore to Yangtze river ports such as Nanjing, Taicang, Changshu, Nantong and Zhangjiagang.

China’s national observatory issued an orange alert for fog in north, east and south China on 21 January, the second-highest alert level in the country’s colour-coded system.

One south China-based mill has had an iron ore vessel stuck at the Yangtze river mouth for over a week. Vessel movements along the river have been slow for around 20 days because of fog, with market participants estimating that importers have been hit with demurrage payments of $20,000-30,000/d.

Delays are expected to continue for the next week. Mills in south China including those in Jiangsu, the country’s second-largest steelmaking province, as well as Shanghai, Hubei and Chongqing provinces often purchase iron ore from Yangtze river ports.

The key iron ore shipment ports of Qingdao and Rizhao were also disrupted yesterday because of fog, although these ports are operating normally today. Strong winds have disrupted vessel unloadings at Hebei ports such as Caofeidian and Jingtang.

But the weather problems are unlikely to have a big impact on iron ore or coking coal prices. There are sufficient iron ore stocks at most ports and mills have built inventories aggressively since December, so a few days of disruptions to port activity are unlikely to affect demand much.

The Argus PCX price for 62pc portside iron ore fines rose by 5 yuan/wet metric tonne to Yn548/wmt yesterday, the seaborne equivalent of $75.15/t assuming 17pc value-added tax and 8pc moisture.

“Most Chinese coke plants have sufficient coking coal supply domestically,” an east China-based trader said. “Stock levels at coke plants are high as well, so any pre-lunar new year restocking of coke and coking coal by Chinese steel mills should not move the market much.”

