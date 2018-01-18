West African crude overhang could put pressure on Malaysian crude: traders

Unsold barrels of crudes from West Africa could put pressure on the premiums of Malaysian crude cargoes for March loading, traders said.

Weaker demand, particularly from independent refineries in China, for February-loading Angolan and Nigerian grades has resulted in an overhang, traders said.

Traders indicated that these grades were now looking for home elsewhere in Asia, competing with other Asia Pacific crudes such as Malaysian crudes.

“West African overhang is more than 10 millions … [There is] no [place] to go,” a Southeast Asian crude trader said.

Another trader noted that the weakening tanker freight rates could mean that Asian buyers may consider these grades instead of Asian regional crudes when they make their purchases this month.

Freight rates for a Suezmax tanker from West Africa to Far East Asian has fallen from $22.60/mt in early December to around $16.10/mt currently, S&P Global Platts data showed.

“Freight has come off so West African crudes can compete with Vietnamese and Malaysian crudes,” a Singapore-based crude trader said.

Competition from West African crude comes as more barrels of Malaysia’s Kimanis crude are expected to load in March compared to February. A total of 12 cargoes, each containing 600,000 barrels of the crude, will load from March 1 to April 2, according to a program seen by Platts on Tuesday.

In comparison, the February program had one less cargo.

Petronas will hold seven cargoes of the crude, while Shell will hold three and Conoco has two cargoes for March loading, according to the program. “[The market is] flooded with crude,” the Southeast Asian trader said. “And refineries margins are too slim. [It is] better not to run [at] maximum with the [current] expensive flat price.”

While middle distillate cracks have remained resilient, naphtha and fuel oil cracks have tumbled this month.

Second-month naphtha crack spread against Dubai crude was now at a near four-month low, averaging at 26 cents/b discount in January to date, compared to $1.95/b premium in December, Platts data showed.

Second-month 380 CST fuel oil crack spread against Dubai crude, meanwhile, has been hovering near lows not seen in 16 months.

“With margins corrected to the downside, refineries are looking to compensate this with lower differentials [for the crudes],” a third crude trader said.

“[Also] there are lots of choices [in the market, so buyers] don’t have to be so reliant on Malaysian crudes,” the trader added.

Platts last assessed Kimanis crude at a premium of $3.95/b to Dated Brent on Monday.

Source: Platts