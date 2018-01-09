What Happens When You Don’t Build Natural Gas Pipelines?

The answer to the question posed is a really, really bad chain reaction: magnified during winter and peak demand…with a pipeline shortage…a natural gas shortage is created, prices for both natural gas and electricity skyrocket, CO2 emissions go up because more carbon intensive fuels are forced to compensate.

Headquartered in New York, New Jersey, and New England (hereafter the “Northeast”), the devastating consequences of the anti-pipeline business just reared its ugly head again as we faced the coldest temperatures since The Polar Vortex of 2013-2014. Two of my Forbes colleagues recently knocked this issue outta the park again, so see them for mind-blowing stats on price spikes:

• “Amid Deep Freeze, New Englanders Can ‘Thank’ N.Y. Gov. Cuomo For Their High Energy Bills,”

• “Natural Gas Demand Hits Record As Cold Bomb Targets Northeast,”.

But, let me just say that natural gas prices in some parts of the Northeast boomed 60-70 times their recent rates because there’s not enough pipeline capacity in the region to bring in natural gas in times of high demand. After years of warnings, this remains a massive problem: gas is increasingly being utilized in the Northeast for both generating electricity and heat. For example, gas provides over half of the power in the region, despite no significant gas producing state there.

With such gas shortages, heating oil was forced to make up about 35% of New England’s electricity during the time, which is highly problematic for those in the region that promote themselves as “climate leaders” but continually block new gas pipeline capacity: heating oil’s CO2 emissions are 30-40% higher than those for natural gas.

Indeed, bad policy helps explain why yearly home electricity rates in the Northeast average about 19 or 20 cents per kWh, compared to the national average of 12-13 cents. But not just shattering family budgets, higher prices devastate business. Electricity, after all, isn’t a luxury but an indispensable good: “it cannot not be used.” Overly high costs are just one reason why 6 of the 10 “worst states for business” as ranked by Chief Executive magazine are in the Northeast.

The gas pipeline capacity constraint in the Northeast had a negative ripple effect again. A frigid New Year’s Day brought the highest U.S. gas demand ever recorded, about a 50% jump above what we were using just a few days prior. Gas markets were rattled across the entire country because the push to get gas to the high demand, high priced Northeast strained the national system and our pipeline infrastructure couldn’t carry enough to even the market out.

Even worse for policymakers, there's no logical reason why the Northeast is in such a dire situation. That's because mighty Appalachia is very close by. Combined at now nearly 27 Bcf/d (versus <23 Bcf/d last January), West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio now produce more gas than any other nation except the U.S. itself and Russia. For example, I'd argue that it's anti-American that policymakers in Massachusetts would rather import liquefied natural gas from Yemen and others in times of shortages and not promote policies to receive gas from nearby other U.S. states. Everett accounts for 80% of all U.S. LNG imports. An LNG cargo from Trinidad and Tobago is unloading at Everett terminal in Boston Harbor as you read this. The anti-pipeline business is holding back the country and in fact the world. Natural gas is quickly becoming our go-to source of energy: it has far lower emissions and also backs up more intermittent renewables. And with the U.S. set to become the world's largest exporter of LNG perhaps by 2022, the anti-pipeline business is not only needlessly increasing costs here at home but also blocking the fight against climate change, which by definition is a global fight: "COP21 Means More Natural Gas and the U.S. Must Help." It should also never be forgotten that pipelines are also easily the safest and most economic way to transport energy. Thankfully, the pipeline buildout is coming, obviously emanating out of Appalachia. With a more pipeline friendly FERC now holding five commissioners for the first time in two years, nine pipeline expansion projects could offer an incremental 13.7 Bcf/d of new production takeaway capacity across Appalachia, or just over half of the region's total output (for your knowledge, our nation's gas demand in 2017 averaged about 79 Bcf/d). Although ~7.3 Bcf/d scheduled to enter service in November and December could be pushed back until 2019 due to delays to permitting and construction, by summer, Leach XPress, Rover Phase II, and Atlantic Sunrise will expand takeaway capacity by 4.9 Bcf/d, giving producers relief from regional constraints. Finally, I'd be remiss not to toot my own horn a little. I document more fully here why New England needs more pipelines.