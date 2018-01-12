Wilhelmsen Ship Management accelerates growth with relocation to Singapore

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) will be relocating its global headquarters from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Singapore within the first quarter of 2018. The relocation decision is part of WSM’s strategic initiatives to be nearer to current clients and also future market. Singapore is an established maritime hub, and a driver of digital innovation that will play a significant part in the company’s ongoing transformation.

Relocating our global headquarters to Singapore enables us to position ourselves in the center of an ecosystem that shares our ambition for growth and digitization.

Carl Schou, President of WSM

At the moment, only a few selected key personnel in the management team will be relocated. Kuala Lumpur will continue to be an important location where shared services and back office functions will remain operating to serve the global fleet.

Source: Wilhelmsen Ship Management