World Steel Association: Crude steel output increases by 5.3% in 2017

World crude steel production reached 1,691.2 million tonnes (Mt) for the year 2017, up by 5.3% compared to 2016. Crude steel production increased in all regions in 2017 except in the CIS, which has remained stable (subject to current estimates).

Annual production for Asia was 1,162.5 Mt of crude steel in 2017, an increase of 5.4% compared to 2016. China’s crude steel production in 2017 reached 831.7 Mt, up by 5.7% on 2016. China’s share of world crude steel production increased from 49.0% in 2016 to 49.2% in 2017. Japan produced 104.7 Mt in 2017, down by -0.1% compared to 2016. India’s crude steel production for 2017 was 101.4 Mt, up by 6.2% on 2016. South Korea produced 71.1 Mt of crude steel in 2017, an increase of 3.7% compared to 2016.

In 2017, the EU (28) produced 168.7 Mt of crude steel, an increase of 4.1% compared to 2016. Italy produced 24.0 Mt in 2017, up by 2.9% on 2016. Spain produced 14.5 Mt of crude steel in 2017, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2016.

Crude steel production in North America was 116.0 Mt, 4.8% higher than in 2016. The US produced 81.6 Mt of crude steel, up by 4.0% on 2016.

worldsteel’s estimation of 2017 crude steel production in the CIS based on available data was 102.1 Mt, the same amount as in 2016. Russia* produced 71.3 Mt of crude steel in 2017, up by 1.3% on 2016. Ukraine* recorded a decrease of -6.4% with a year-end figure of 22.7 Mt.

Annual crude steel production for South America was 43.7 Mt in 2017, an increase of 8.7% on 2016. Brazil produced 34.4 Mt in 2017, up by 9.9% compared to 2016.

In December 2017, world crude steel production for the 66 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel)was 138.1 Mt, an increase of 3.9% compared to December 2016. The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries in December 2017 was 69.5%. This is 1.8 percentage points higher than December 2016.



Source: World Steel Association