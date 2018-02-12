Xinghua Port To List In Hong Kong After Demerger From Singapore’s PanU

China’s Xinghua Port Holdings on Friday said its shares will begin trading on Hong Kong’s main board from Monday following its demerger from Singapore-listed parent Pan-United, or PanU.

The listing by so-called way of introduction is a route by which shares of a company, which are already traded on a stock exchange, secure a listing on another stock exchange. No new shares are issued to the public, or funds raised, by such a listing.

“By way of introduction, we do not dilute existing shares,” Patrick Ng, Xinghua’s chairman, said at a media briefing on Friday.

He added that the company was not well known to Hong Kong investors, and a listing in the city was expected to make the company familiar to them.

Xinghua, which owns and operates two adjacent ports in China, made a profit of 43.4 million yuan ($6.9 million) in the six months ended Jun. 30, little changed from a year ago. Its revenue rose 9.7% during the same six-month period to 231.6 million yuan.

PanU, which has interests in concrete and cement businesses and ports, held a 90% interest in Xinghua prior to the demerger, with Petroships Investment owning the remaining 10%. It is expected that a group of controlling shareholders will own 59.3% of Xinghua following the listing, and the public will hold 26.7%, according to the company.

CIMB Securities in the sole sponsor the for the listing.

Source: Nikkei