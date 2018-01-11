Yemen-bound shipment update: APL accepts bookings for Aden-bound cargo

APL now accepts fresh bookings for commercial cargo bound only for the Port of Aden, with the exceptions listed below. Please note that APL will not accept bookings for cargo destined for the Port of Hodeidah, including humanitarian cargo.

Restrictions for Aden-bound shipment:

APL accepts new bookings of Aden-bound shipment (Dry 20’, 40’, 40’HC and 45’HC), with the following exceptions:

• Motorcycles, four-wheel drive vehicles (pickup, SUV, 4X4), trucks and any other type of motor vehicles

• Spare parts for any type of motor vehicles (ie motorcycles, passenger vehicles, four-wheel drive vehicles or larger vehicles)

• All types of fertilizers

• All types of chemical products except some type of PVC

• Any other cargo which may be declined and/or considered restricted by the relevant authorities, from time to time

Please note that special equipment, flat rack, open top, MAFI, dangerous cargo, or breakbulk are strictly prohibited; while reefer bookings will only be accepted upon review by our reefer department.

Source: APL