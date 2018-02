Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (YM) announces that it will provide Korea-Vietnam/Thailand service (KVX) as of March 7th, 2018. The calling port rotation of KVX service is: Incheon–Ulsan–Busan–Shekou–Ho Chi Minh–Laem Chabang–Bangkok–Laem Chabang–Ho Chi Minh–Incheon.

With the new KVX service and the existing CT2 service, YM will provide customers with more convenient and reliable services between Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

Source: Yang Ming