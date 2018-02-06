ZEABORN takes over E.R. Schiffahrt

The ZEABORN Group has acquired 100 per cent of the business shares in E.R. Schiffahrt GmbH & Cie. KG (“E.R. Schiffahrt”). With retrospective effect from 1 January 2018, E.R. Schiffahrt’s management, staff and subsidiaries, including the shipbroker Harper Petersen & Co., will be integrated into ZEABORN Group. The relevant contracts were signed by the transaction parties on 1 February 2018. The completion of the transaction is subject to antitrust clearance. The parties have agreed to keep the key financial data confidential.

With the takeover of E.R. Schiffahrt, ZEABORN has achieved another important milestone on its way to becoming an integrated and globally operating shipping company in both line and tramp shipping: the shipping fleet under commercial and technical management has been expanded by 61 container vessels and 20 bulk carriers to more than 165 vessels.

Once E.R. Schiffahrt with all its subsidiaries and the shipbroker Harper Petersen have been integrated, the ZEABORN Group’s employee numbers will be approx-imately 360 staff on shore and more than 5,000 staff at sea. Having locations in Asia, Europe and the US, the company has a global presence.

“We are very pleased that in E.R. Schiffahrt we were able to add a well-known shipping manager to our group of companies, which is a great fit for our portfolio and with whom we can further optimise our services for our customers. Our cus-tomers require flexibility, reliability and optimal transport solutions. With this fleet expansion, we can further improve both quality and quantity of our products and services to the benefit of our customers. Our approach remains the same: we are an integrated shipping company that is open for partnerships and acquisitions. Going forward, we will continue to drive further growth thanks to our clear organi-sational structure, for example through the rapid integration of additional tonnage and businesses”, explained Ove Meyer and Jan-Hendrik Többe, the ZEABORN Group’s Managing Partners.

“The consolidation in the German ship management sector has has long been overdue and ZEABORN is pursuing a dynamic growth strategy. E.R. Schiffahrt is a profitable company that is extremely well managed. Combined with ZEA-BORN’s existing activities, the company will now reach the critical size that is necessary to successfully compete on a global scale”, said Jochen Klösges, CEO of E.R. Capital Holding, in reference to the transaction.

The ZEABORN Group was founded by Kurt Zech together with Ove Meyer and Jan Hendrik Többe in 2013. The Group is an integrated shipping company operat-ing globally that provides services along the entire value-added chain and caters for capital market requirements. Along with the basic principles of transparency and fair partnership, ZEABORN’s strategic ambition and declared goal is the ex-pansion of its fleet, both under commercial and technical management, as well as maximising the benefit for the tonnage operated. In the MPP segment, ZEA-BORN is already managing the fifth-largest fleet world-wide. In addition to the purchase of resale tonnage, the focus is on the establishment of strategic partner-ships and the expansion of our team in the area of technical and commercial management. www.zeaborn.com

E.R. Schiffahrt does not own any vessels itself, but is a service company for crewing, technical management and operation of container vessels and bulk car-riers. The company was established in 1998 by Erck Rickmers, employs approx-imately 3,000 people ashore and at sea and manages 81 vessels for international ship owners. DNV GL has awarded E.R. Schiffahrt with its ‘Excellence – 5 Stars’ certificate for outstanding safety, environmental and quality standards.

