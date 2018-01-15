ZIM Appoints a Chief Digital Officer

ZIM announced today that it has appointed Mr. Liav Geffen as Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

This new position, part of ZIM’s Sales & Customer Service directorate headed by VP Sales and Customer Service, Mr. Saar Dotan, will enhance ZIM’s strategy to become a digital leader in the shipping industry.

Mr. Geffen holds a law degree and a Business MBA. Over the last eight years he was VP Marketing of Harel Group. Geffen has a proven track record of leading digital transformations and fostering the use of data, analytics and digital engagement with customers.

ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman said: “The new Digital Unit in ZIM will drive the digital transformation the company has already embarked upon. We intend to foster innovation and technology across the board, impacting every aspect of our operations. Our vision is to combine top-notch technological solutions with a personal and dedicated service to our customers.”

Source: ZIM