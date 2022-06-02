ΒIMCO hires Τhomas Damsgaard to head Houston office

Overview

In the process of expanding its global reach and to better provide services to members in the Americas, BI M CO has hired Thomas Damsgaard to head its new office in Houston , United States . BIMCO also has ambitions to open an office in Brussels.

Local representation in the United States, covering the Americas, complements BIMCO’s offices in Athens, Shanghai, Singapore, London, and the headquarters in Denmark. In addition, work to open an office in Brussels to be closer to EU decision-making is underway.

“The new office in Houston will focus on delivering services to customers and recruiting new members, scaling up BIMCO training activities in the United States, and providing an additional support centre for SmartCon users,” says Michael Lund, Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO.

“The location in Houston will also make it possible for BIMCO to offer round-the-clock services while advocacy work in Washington DC will continue to be run from the BIMCO headquarters,” Lund says.

Thomas Damsgaard has extensive experience working in shipowning companies, agency business, and is engaged in training activities. The main part of Damsgaard’s career has been in the United States, including in the Houston area. He joined BIMCO on 1 June 2022 and an additional staff member will be joining the Houston office shortly.

An opening reception for the new office is expected to be held in connection with “Breakbulk Americas” in September 2022.

Source: BIMCO