Μaritime And Port Authority Of Singapore Cancels Khalon Worldwide Surveyors Pte. Ltd.’S Bunker Surveying Company Licence

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (“MPA”) has cancelled the Bunker Surveying Company Licence of Khalon Worldwide Surveyors Pte. Ltd. (“KWS”). With effect from 6 June 2022, KWS will cease to operate as a bunker surveying company in the Port of Singapore.

2. During a recent investigation, MPA found that KWS had contravened the Terms and Conditions of Bunker Surveying Company Licence as it had sublet and/or shared the rights, duties, liabilities, obligations and privileges under its licence. This has led

to the cancellation of KWS’ Bunker Surveying Company Licence.

3. All bunkering licensees are reminded to comply strictly with their licence terms and conditions. MPA takes a serious view of any contravention of licence terms and conditions. MPA will take all appropriate action to preserve the high standards of service and integrity expected of bunkering operations in the Port of Singapore.

Source: MPA Singapore