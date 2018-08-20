​Import of Brown Marmorated Stink Bug (BMSB) into Australia & New Zealand

Please be advised that the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and the New Zealand Government Ministry of Primary Industries have issued revised measures regarding fumigation against the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug. Note there are still ongoing discussions and another round of talks in Sydney, Australia which will be held next week on Tuesday 21st August 2018.

These measures affect goods shipped between September 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019 originating from below countries:

• United States of America (AU; NZ)

• Italy (AU; NZ)

• Germany (AU; NZ)

• France (AU; NZ)

• Russia (AU; NZ)

• Greece (AU; NZ)

• Hungary (AU; NZ)

• Romania (AU; NZ)

• Georgia (AU; NZ)

• Japan (heightened vessel surveillance will be the only measure applied at the moment). (AU; NZ)

• Austria (NZ)

• Bulgaria (NZ)

• Liechtenstein (NZ)

• Serbia (NZ)

• Slovenia (NZ)

• Switzerland (NZ)

Please note that fumigation is the responsibility of the cargo interests; fumigation centres offshore must be registered with relevant import country. The requirement extends to cargo loaded in consolidated shipments as well as for full container loads.

Should you have questions regarding applicability of the rule to specific cargo that you may be shipping, please contact the relevant Australian and New Zealand authorities for clarification/ruling.

In addition, please view the below links to Australian & New Zealand governmental websites which describe the effective treatments as well as affected cargo descriptions for each country in more detail:

Australia – http://www.agriculture.gov.au/import/before/pests/brown-marmorated-stink-bugs

New Zealand – https://www.mpi.govt.nz/importing/other/vehicles-and-machinery/requirements/brown-marmorated-stink-bug-requirements/

Source: OOCL