0.5% S marine fuel supply roundup: Hellenic eyes first delivery in Nov ahead of IMO 2020

Greek refiner Hellenic is targeting November for first supplies of IMO 2020 compliant bunker fuel.

The refinery is “on track with its plans to be able to deliver very low sulfur fuel oil by the beginning of 2020,” and the new bunker fuel could be available in November, the refiner said in its second quarter/first-half results.

It has recently conducted an extensive test of new crude grades at the Aspropyrgos refinery “yielding positive results, in terms of both quality and specs of the new 0.5% fuel oil, as well as the operation of the refinery’s conversion units,” it said.

It plans to change the crude slate by processing more light crudes, such as Azeri, Saharan and some American crude, the refiner said during a conference call.

“We expect that HELPE refining system will be ready on time to cover the Greek bunkering market with the new type of fuel, as well as maintaining its ability to serve customers who opt for the scrubber solution and require high sulfur fuels,” Hellenic said.

Refiners and bunker suppliers around the world are preparing for the International Maritime Organization’s new 0.5% sulfur cap by introducing low sulfur bunker fuels.

Ships will no longer be able to use the prevailing marine fuel of choice — 3.5% sulfur fuel oil — from Jan. 1, 2020, unless they have fitted an exhaust gas cleaning system.

Below is a summary of where various companies have begun supplying VLSFO:

Hellenic

* Piraeus

Saras

* Sarroch

*Cagliari

Total

* Amsterdam

* Rotterdam

* Antwerp

* Singapore

* French ports

* German ports

* Chinese ports

* South Korean ports

BP

* Rotterdam

* Amsterdam

* Antwerp

* Singapore

ExxonMobil

* Northwest Europe

* Mediterranean

* Singapore

Cepsa

* Spanish ports

Repsol

* Algeciras

Stena Oil

* Gothenburg

* Skaw

Shell

* Freeport

* New Orleans

* Houston

* Rotterdam

* Antwerp

* Barcelona

* Piraeus

* The Danish Strait

* Fujairah

* Durban

* Richards Bay

* Mauritius

* Singapore

Lukoil

* Volgograd refinery

Neste

* For export beyond the Baltic region

Galp

* Sines refinery

* Matosinhos refinery

Vitol

* Fujairah

Gazprom Neft

* Moscow refinery

* Omsk refinery

Source: Platts