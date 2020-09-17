1000 Retrofit Engineering Projects: A Significant Milestone For Aries Marine Achieved By Employing Green Solutions

UAE based Aries Marine has acquired a significant milestone for completing 1000 retrofit engineering projects. With this achievement, Aries Marine has become one of the world’s leading engineering and project management service provider for retrofitting BWTS and EGCS systems on ships. The company is now known as the one-stop-shop for green retrofit solutions, providing services ranging from engineering, project management to retrofitting, and commissioning assistance on site.

The Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) and Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) are two majorly focused works. Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems are used to remove particulate matter and harmful components, such as sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the exhaust gasses generated due to combustion processes marine engines, to implement pollution control. It is an effective solution to many environmental concerns put forth by marine pollution. Ballast Water Management Convention aims to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one region to another and halt damage to the marine environment from ballast water discharge by minimizing the uptake and subsequent discharge of sediments and organisms. From 2024, all ships are required to have approved Ballast Water Management Treatment System, according to the D2 standard. Existing ships are needed to install an approved system, which may cost up to 5 million USD per ship to install. To assist with implementation, the IMO has released 14 Guidance documents regarding the Convention, including the G2 Guidelines for Ballast Water Sampling, G4 Guidelines for Ballast Water Management, and G6 Guidelines for Ballast Water Exchange. Hence, making Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) and Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) works done by Aries Marine will play an important role in catering to the marine world’s environment-friendly requirements.

Aries Marine had also won Best Green Maritime award last year for their green solutions to reduce pollution.

Established in 1998, Aries Marine is now one of the world’s largest Naval Architecture consultancy and survey firms with offices in 15 countries and more than 1000 engineering and technical staff on its rolls. The company’s division that caters to environmentally friendly ship design solutions, the “Aries Greenship Solutions” team, is entrusted with performing 3D scanning, concept design, class approvals, and detail engineering work retrofit for Green equipment and software. Aries Marine’s track record now boasts of all types of vessels, including Tankers, Bulk carriers, LNG carriers, LPG carriers, chemical tankers, and Container ships. The client list includes major ship owners and managers based in Norway, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Greece, Monaco, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Despite the uncertainties and restrictions worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aries Marine could continue providing its services by implementing its Business continuity procedures that worked flawlessly. Frame agreements and fleet contracts signed with most major ship owners and managers were complied with strictly. With most of the ships plying on charters worldwide, the critical part of the work scope was to board the vessels for 3D scanning and inspections.

“Our stellar track record of working on various types of ships for prestigious clients was achieved after challenging installation engineering works and inspections on the Far East vessels to the Americas. The onboard visit and inspections are being mobilized through Aries offices in Singapore and Dubai,” explains Ajai Mathew, Aries Marine’s Project lead, in charge of Technology and Strategy.

Source: Aries Marine