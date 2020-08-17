15 crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 worked on ship that was in Singapore for repairs, refuel: MPA

Fifteen Filipino crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week all worked on the same vessel that had arrived in Singapore from India for repairs and refuelling, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Saturday (Aug 15).

The Bahamas-registered ocean-going ship arrived in Singapore on Aug 8.

The first seafarer from the vessel to be confirmed with COVID-19 was on Aug 12. The next day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported four more crew members had tested positive.

On Saturday – one week after the vessel arrived in Singapore – another 10 crew members were reported as positive.

Additionally, a technician who boarded the affected vessel between Aug 8 and Aug 12 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work has also been confirmed with COVID-19, said MOH on Saturday.

The man, a Filipino national holding a work pass, was one of the three community cases in Singapore reported on Saturday.

Source: CNA