15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related

in Port News 28/02/2022

62 million tons of the almost 470 million transhipment in the port of Rotterdam is Russia-oriented. Via the port of Rotterdam, many energy carriers are imported from Russia. Broadly speaking, at present 20% of the coal comes from Russia, 20% of the oil products, 25% of the LNG and 30% of the crude oil.

LNG tanker at the LNG terminal

It is uncertain what the developments in Ukraine will mean for these flows in the coming period. In principle, the supply can come from elsewhere, but because it concerns enormous amounts, it will very likely lead to bottlenecks and higher prices.

Less than 10% of the Rotterdam container transport is linked to Russia. In addition, Russia exports products such as steel, copper, aluminium and nickel via Rotterdam.
Source: Port of Rotterdam

