15 years of EcoPorts PERS Certification for Port of Moerdijk

ESPO congratulates the Port of Moerdijk (the Netherlands) for successfully renewing the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). This is the impressive 7th occasion that the Port has achieved PERS certification. The port received their certificate in a digital handover ceremony.

‘I would like to congratulate the Port of Moerdijk for its renewed PERS certification. As a very committed EcoPorts member and a PERS certified port since 2005, Moerdijk has continued delivering on its environmental ambitions. Unfortunately, we cannot congratulate Moerdijk this time in person, but I would like to praise their focus on a responsible growth of the port while preserving and improving the quality of life of the people around the port.’ said Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO’s Secretary-General

Developed by ports themselves, PERS not only incorporates the main requirements of other recognised environmental management standards such as ISO 14001, but also takes into account the specificities of ports, port businesses and the environmental challenges facing ports. As such, PERS has firmly established its reputation as a credible, prestigious environmental management standard.

EcoPorts Coordinator Valter Selén commented: ‘The commendable work of the Port of Moerdijk in renewing their PERS certification is indicative of the professionalism and commitment they bring to the issue of environmental management, and a good example of what the EcoPorts network is all about. Through continuous engagement and self-improvement, the Port of Moerdijk has been PERS-certified a total of seven times, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with this exemplary PERS-certified port through EcoPorts.’

Port’s environmental performance certified by environmental standards such as PERS, is ‘factored–in’ to calculations of premiums by insurance companies and is an evidence of port’s efforts to contribute to the greening of the supply chain. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.

Source: ESPO