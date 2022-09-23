17 MOL Group-managed Vessels Earn Commendations from Japan Coast Guard- Honored for Continuously Providing Information on Marine Conditions

-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that 17 MOL Group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

To mark Japan Hydrography Day (Note 3), the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). MOL Group-managed vessels won praise for their significant contributions to the Coast Guard’s marine information services by providing observed data on seawater temperature and oceanic currents over many years, and 17 of them were selected for special recognition.

Marine information provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects information on ocean currents, tidal currents, and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan.

MOL continually takes a comprehensive approach to providing marine information services and contributing to safe ocean transport and environmental conservation in a synergistic and sustainable way.

[MOL Group 5 Sustainability Issues]

MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.

We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of “Safety & Value -Provide added value through safe transportation and our social infrastructure business-“.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K.Lines