170 wind turbines installed: Record-setting year for EFG Scandinavia

EMS-Fehn-Group’s heavy lift and crane professionals of EFG Scandinavia AS are looking back on a record-setting 2022. Over the past twelve months, the Norway-based company installed a total of 170 wind turbines at various project sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Lithuania. This is more than ever before in the company’s history. „2022 has been a very good year for the entire EMS-Fehn-Group,“ says the group’s CEO Manfred Müller. „Our colleagues at EFG Scandinavia have substantially contributed to the overall success with their accomplishment.“

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Bergen, EFG Scandinavia provides tailored crane and heavy lift services to industrial clients. Among other things, the company focusses on supporting the surging wind industry in Scandinavia with customized crane solutions. By now, EFG Scandinavia has installed a total of nearly 500 wind turbines on the various project sites. Europe’s biggest wind farm in the Markbygden area in Sweden is among them. The capacity of the cranes deployed by EFG Scandinavia ranges from 50 to 1350 tons.

„I am tremendously proud of my multi-national team,“ says EFG Scandinavia’s Managing Director TomRoar Solhaug. Roughly 140 riggers and crane operators from 16 different countries contributed to installing the 170 wind turbines in 2022. Working all year round and in multi shifts, they often had to cope with rough weather and challenging geographical conditions. Most of the project sites are remote and located close to or even north of the Arctic circle. „The more important are very high standards of quality and safety to us ,“ says Solhaug. He points out that in the five years of the company’s existence, no major incident has occurred. „We are determined and working hard to keep it that way,“ says Solhaug.

As member of German EMS-Fehn-Group, EFG Scandinavia has lots of resources to draw from. The group consists of 18 companies all across Europe and provides a wide range of worldwide logistics solutions. It operates its own port terminals and has its own fleets of seagoing vessels and special transport trucks. A number of these trucks are permanently stationed up north to support EFG Scandinavia. German sister company EFG Heavy Haulage is in charge of transporting cranes to the wind farms and of relocating them within the project areas. „Having our own equipment distinguishes us from competitors and is key to EMS-Fehn-Group’s success,“ says CEO Manfred Müller. „It adds to our flexibility and reliability – something which our customers benefit from a lot.“

EFG Scandinavia’s outlook for 2023 is positive. The engineers in the office in Bergen are currently preparing the next wind energy projects. „I am convinced that we will continue our path of growth in the upcoming year,“ says Managing Director Tom-Roar Solhaug. „We are very pleased to be able to support the shift to green energy.

Source: EMS-Fehn-Group