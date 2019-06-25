171% Increase in Interest for Tanker Chartering Course

Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, the experts in life-long learning for maritime professionals, has witnessed a 171% surge in delegates registering interest in its ‘Certificate in Tanker Chartering’ course which starts this September.

Course Director for the Certificate in Tanker Chartering, Mathias Haase explains: “This uplift reflects the impending IMO 2020 regulations which are set to become the biggest fundamental change the maritime industry has seen for the past 20 years. The regulations present completely different aspects to trading patterns, as well as the supply and demand of oil and there will be no room for mistakes or sloppy implementation. However, there is still much uncertainty within the industry as to the full effect, therefore, it’s important that people within the industry equip themselves with the knowledge and insight to avoid hiccups and ensure a smooth transition.”

Delivered entirely via distance learning, the course is split into six modules covering: the basics of tanker chartering; vessels and cargo; time and bareboat charters; voyage charters; tanker chartering operations and Charterparty formats. The course will also have an increased focus on IMO 2020 and its associated impacts with exclusive material currently being developed for the new delegate intake at the end of September 2019. Online forums to network with other students will also be made available, as well as support from the Course Director throughout the duration of the programme.

Ted Bailey, Head of Digital Learning at Lloyd’s Maritime Academy comments: “It’s great to see so much interest in this course. We’ve also recently witnessed a 50% increase in bookings for our ‘Certificate in Chartering course’ – further indication that there is a strong desire and commitment from people in the industry to further their knowledge and learning. We’ll be working closely with Mathias and the wider team to ensure that the course reflect the significant changes our industry will be facing next year and beyond.”

Source: Lloyd’s Maritime Academy