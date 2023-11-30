17th Annual Conference of Marine Technology A Great Success

The 17th Annual Conference of Marine Technology organized by the Hellenic Institute of Marine Technology (H.I.M.T) at the Eugenides Foundation on the 14th & 15th of November 2023, was a great success attracting 500 delegates.

The President of HIMT Dr. N. Liapis, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Mr. Ch. Stylianides and the Member of Bod of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mr. N. Mavrikos presented in short the views of their organizations during the opening ceremony.

This year the Conference focused on subjects such as the decarbonization technologies, the artificial intelligence and the autonomy of ships. Among the main conclusions of the Conference is that the maritime industry must come closer to the educational and research institutions so that Greece can be developed into a maritime technology hub.

During the 17th Conference, 14 scientific and research papers were presented while the attendees had the opportunity to be informed on product trends and developments by Greek and European researchers and companies of international scope.

The companies of maritime industry that supported this year’s Conference highlighted advanced technologies and smart applications, which can help and contribute to the activation of existing and emerging trends.

In addition, at this year’s Conference, start-up companies were given the opportunity to develop through a panel discussion the role they play in the promotion of marine technology. Notably interesting was the discussion of the Round Table in which members of the maritime community analyzed the challenges and compliance methods regarding GHG regulations.

During the Conference the President of HIMT Dr. N. Liapis made an important announcement about the start of Scholarships from the Institute with the aim of expanding this institution as the education is one of the main purposes of HIMT, while at the same time it took place the announcement of the scholarship award result for the Master’s Program (MSc) in Marine Engineering Management of BCA College for the academic year 2023-2024.

The Annual Conference of Marine Technology climaxed with a Gala Dinner at the Piraeus Marine Club during which the EUGENIDES FOUNDATION awarded with HIMT award for his multidimensional contribution to Greek society and his contribution to the education of young people in maritime technology.

Source: KEFI SA -Travel-Events-Exhibitions – Conferences