18% increase in arrival of vessels at Qatar ports

The ports in Qatar have registered a significant growth in July 2019 regarding number of vessels calling at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port when compared to June this year.

The three ports also handled more cargo in July this year when compared to June 2019 on month-on-month basis.

A total of 377 vessels called at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port in July this year, compared to 318 vessels in June 2019 which is an over 18 percent increase in vessels movement on month-on-month basis.

According to statistics released by Mwani Qatar yesterday in a tweet, ports in Qatar handled 121, 404 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers in July 2019 while they had handled 105, 686 TEU containers in June 2019.

In July 2019, the ports handled 90, 752 tonnes of general cargo while the quantity of general cargo handled in June 2019 was 46, 764 tonnes.

The ports in Qatar handled 7, 082 vehicles; 58, 269 livestock heads and 29, 641 tonnes of building materials in July this year while they had handled 4, 984 vehicles; 11, 230 livestock heads and 26, 044 tonnes of building materials in June 2019.

The cargo movement in all categories indicates a strong growth when July 2019 is compared to June 2019.

The figures relating to vessel movement and cargo handling at Hamad Port alone as shared by QTerminals in a tweet indicate Hamad Port’s dominance in handling cargo movement in the country.

Hamad Port received 141 vessels in July 2019. The port handled 119, 824 TEU containers; 86, 221 tonnes of break bulk cargo and 7, 016 vehicles in July 2019.

In June this year, Hamad Port had received 119 vessels and had handled 102, 971 TEU containers; 33, 433 tonnes of break bulk cargo and 4, 918 vehicles.

When July 2019 is compared with June 2019, vessel and cargo movements at Hamad Port also witnessed an increase on month-on-month basis.

Ports in Qatar have registered impressive growth in cargo handling in the first half of 2019. The ports handled 218,330 tonnes of building materials in January-June period, compared to 177,000 tonnes in the same period last year, showing a growth of around 24 percent.

During the first six months of 2019, 1,828 ships called at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port, making it a busy period for Qatar’s maritime sector. The ports received around 661,331 TEU containers in the first half of 2019, which is around 2.5 percent more than the same period last year. It was successful cruise season as 100,077 passengers came to Qatar during the first six months of this year.

Source: The Peninsula