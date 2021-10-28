18 MOL-Managed Vessels Earn Commendations From Japan Coast Guard – Honored For Continuously Providing Information On Marine Conditions

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that 18 MOL group-managed vessels have received commendations from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

MOL Safety Operations Headquarters Director General Mitsuhisa Tanimoto and Deputy Director General Mitsuru Endo were on hand for an October 27 commendation ceremony at MOL Head Office, and received a testimonial from the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the JCG 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

[Vessels commended by Commandant of Japan Coast Guard (*1)]

• Dry bulker AWOBASAN MARU

• Crude oil tanker KASAGISAN

• Crude oil tanker KASHIMASAN

• Crude oil tanker SHIZUKISAN

• Crude oil tanker YUFUSAN

• LNG carrier AL BIDDA

• LNG carrier AL WAJBAH

• LNG carrier AL ZUBARAH

• LNG carrier ENERGY NAVIGATOR

• LNG carrier ENERGY PROGRESS

• LNG carrier GRAND MEREYA

• Containership ONE COMMITMENT

• Containership ONE CONTRIBUTION

[Vessels commended by Commander of 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters (*2)]

• Dry bulker PILBARA MARU

• Dry bulker RMC RIGEL

• Dry bulker SHINZAN MARU

• Dry bulker TOM PRICE

• Crude oil tanker HAKKAISAN

To mark Japan Hydrography Day (*3), the Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard and the Commander of the Regional Coast Guard Headquarters presented testimonials to individuals and organizations that have contributed to marine information services (assisting with research related to the sea and marine information). This year, MOL group-managed vessels won praise for their significant contributions to the Coast Guard’s marine information services by providing observed data on seawater temperature and oceanic currents (*4) over many years, and 18 of them were selected for special recognition.

Marine information provided by merchant vessels helps the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department, which collects marine information on ocean currents, tidal currents, and various other data, and in turn provides navigation-related information to vessels calling at ports in Japan.

MOL takes a comprehensive approach to providing marine information services and contributing to safe ocean transport and environmental conservation in a synergistic and sustainable way.

(*1) Commendation from Commandant of Japan Coast Guard: Targets vessels that have provided marine information for more than six years up to the present, and submitted more than a specified number of reports.

(*2) Commendation from Commander of Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters: Targets vessels that have provided marine information for more than three years up to the present, and submitted more than a specified number of reports.

(*3) Japan Hydrography Day, September 12, marks the founding of the predecessor of the JCG Hydrographic and Oceanographic Department.

(*4) Sea current information: Only vessels equipped with specific navigational equipment can record sea current information

Source: Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd (MOL)