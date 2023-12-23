192 Greek-Owned Shipping Companies And Their 2,057 Vessels Honored For Their Participation In The Amver Program

Numerous Greek shipping companies were commended for their active involvement in the AMVER program at the Greek AMVER Awards, held at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel in December 15. This gathering of the Greek maritime community was graced by the presence of Greek government officials, prominent US diplomats, and key representatives from Greek shipping companies, and it was organized by the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Greece and the United States Coast Guard.

The ceremony held particular significance this year as it centered on celebrating seamanship, an integral aspect of maritime heritage. This focus underscored the exceptional commitment and expertise of Greek seafarers, acknowledging their crucial role in advancing the principles and standards of seamanship.

The 31st edition of the awards event drew over 900 distinguished guests to celebrate companies engaged in the AMVER System, an initiative facilitating mutual assistance among vessels at sea. Originating on April 15, 1958, through joint efforts of the United States Coast Guard and commercial shipping representatives, AMVER has played a vital role in saving over 7,000 lives since 2000. Many owe their survival to the altruistic endeavors of Greek seafarers and vessels associated with Greek interests. With approximately 11,000 international ships participating in AMVER and an average of 6,300 ships joining the AMVER plot daily, this system remains a crucial network. The AMVER Center processes an impressive 40,000 messages each day, emphasizing its significance in maritime safety.

The evening commenced with renditions of the national anthems of the United States and Greece by the students’ choir of the American College of Greece. Following this, attendees were treated to a highly emotional seven-minute-long video celebrating the essence of seamanship.

Costis Frangoulis, President of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus and Vice President of the International Propeller Club of the United States, said: “We have gathered to pay tribute to the exceptional contributions of the 192 Greek shipping companies, the 2,057 ships, and their brave crews, who participate in the AMVER program. Their commitment to saving lives at sea demonstrates the true spirit of seamanship embraced by the Greek word Ναυτοσύνη; the sense of responsibility and duty that we carry as an inheritance. This is what we set this year as the central theme of the awards. It is the characteristic of our people that makes us proud, but also the distinctive difference that makes Greek shipping stand out. And this year, Greek shipping stars in the AMVER program, with an impressive fleet of 2,057 ships.

“Our commitment is not only due to the fact that we are the leading shipping power in the world, but mainly to the psyche of our people. It is the feeling of responsibility, contribution and solidarity that possesses the Greeks. It is these personality and character traits that bring us to the first place.”

The event continued with the Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides who said: “The AMVER Awards night has established itself as the most important recognition institution for members of the Greek maritime community in the field of Automated Mutual Aid for Ship Rescue. The dedication of Greek shipping to safety at sea is also confirmed by tonight’s ceremony, during which we honor Greek shipping companies for their unwavering participation in the AMVER initiative.

“Everyone recognizes the leadership position of both American and Greek shipping worldwide. Greece and the USA have traditionally maintained excellent relations in the shipping sector as well. Today, Greek shipowners own 21% of the world’s tonnage and 59% of the European Union’s tonnage. In this context, Greece is a strategic partner of the USA, both on a political and economic level, since a large part of the activity of the Greek-owned fleet serves the trade of the USA.”

He added: “At the same time, the Greek flag enjoys worldwide recognition for its quality characteristics.”

US Ambassador to Greece George James Tsunis said: “To me Naftosyni is the pride of this country. This is what the world appreciates about the Greeks; they act with purpose, they act with values, they are dependable, and here you are where people going out in the most inclement weather conditions and dangerous situations to save people’s lives. This is Greek philotimo; it is the national ethos of Greece.”

The evening continued with the Fidelity Awards, which were presented to the top three leading shipping companies with the highest number of ship participation in the AMVER System during the decade 2014-2023. They were: ANGELICOUSSIS GROUP OF COMPANIES with 968 participating ships, TSAKOS GROUP OF COMPANIES with 611 ships and THENAMARIS (SHIPS MANAGEMENT) INC. with 604 ships.

Awards were presented on stage to the top ten shipping companies with more than 50 ships participating in the program during the preceding year. They were:

1 Angelicoussis Group of Companies – 108 ships

1 TMS Group of Companies – 108 ships

2 Technomar Shipping Inc. – 81 ships

3 Tsakos Group of Companies – 72 ships

4 Laskaridis Shipping Company Limited – 69 ships

5 Thenamaris (Ships Management) Inc. – 66 ships

6 Capital Ship Management Corporation – 64 ships

7 V. Ships Greece Limited – 63 ships

8 Star Bulk – 62 ships

9 Danaos Shipping Company Limited – 61 ships

10 Minerva Marine Inc. – 53 ships

The remaining 182 shipping companies of Greek interests participating in the program were given awards and certificates before the event.

Rear Admiral Nathan A. Moore, Deputy Commander, Atlantic Area US Coast Guard, was invited on stage, immediately after the first awards, to receive an Honorary Membership plaque and to address the audience: “In 2022, more than 6,000 vessels participated in the AMVER Program worldwide. These vessels responded to 212 distress cases, saving or assisting 450 mariners. What is truly staggering is that 160 – or 35% – of these lives were saved by Greek ships. Greeks are leading the way.”

The event continued with the award-giving ceremony of the Special Rescue Awards 2023 to the following companies and their respective vessels: Almi Tankers (MV ALMI HORIZON), Century (MV SERENE AMELIA and MV MARIPERLA), Chartworld (MV ARIANA), Diana Shipping Services S.A. (MV AMPHITRITE), Dorian LPG (MV CHEYENNE and MV COMET), Dynagas (MV CLEAN COPANO) Enterprises (MV FURIOUS and MAGIC STRIKER), Euronav (MV CAP VICTOR), Falcon (MV FALCON IRIS), Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd (MV LEONIDAS), M/Maritime (MV ELECTRA.GR), Minerva Marine (MV Minerva), Karteria Polembros Shipping Limited (MV GREEN WARRIOR), Technomar Shipping (MV GSL NICOLETTA) TMS Cardiff Gas Limited (MV LA SEINE), Star Bulk (MV HONEY BADGER, MV IDEE FIXE, MV STAR), Challenger (MV STAR CLAUDINE ) and World Management Inc. (MV STAR THENIA).

The event was honored by the presence of Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr. Ioannis Pappas, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mr. Vasileios-Petros Spanakis, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Athens, Mr. Stavros Avgoustides, Chief of Coastal Guard, Vice Admiral Georgios Alexandrakis, Fleet Commander of Hellenic Navy, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, First Chief of Coastal Guard, Vice Admiral Alexandros Tselikis, Second Vice-Chief of Coastal Guard, Vice Admiral Aristeidis Pantazoglou, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos and President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Dr. George Pateras.

Throughout the evening guests had the opportunity to sample performances of new age clarinet master Thanasis Vassilopoulos and his band, who put together a captivating performance blending traditional sounds with modern musical notes to the delight of the audience.

Earlier in the day, Rear Admiral Moore was the keynote speaker during a luncheon hosted by the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus at the Piraeus Marine Club, representing the US Coast Guard in an engaging discussion of networking, sharing ideas and experiences with Greek shipping executives.

The AMVER Awards 2023 event was held with the support of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping.

Special thanks to the Donors of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus: PLATINUM: Alba Graduate Business School, Atlantides Shipping, Bright Maritime Corporation, Empire Bulkers Limited, Felix BNI, Franman, MAN Energy Solutions, M/Maritime, Magna Marine, The Marshall Islands Registry, Castor Maritime, Crossworld, Fotinakis, Edit Automation, Global Seaways, Latsco, Navigator, Neptune Group of Companies. GOLD: American Bureau of Shipping, Allied Shipbroking, Angelicoussis Group of Companies, BCA College, Costamare Shipping, Kefi S.A., Marichem Marigases, Metropolitan College/Maritime Academy, MOORE, Navarone, Navios Maritime Partners, Pavimar, PPG, Seanergy, Star Bulk, Timagenis Law Firm, Tsakos Group. SILVER: Alassia, Alberta Ship management, Alma, Antony Giavridis Maritime, Atlantic Bulk Carriers Management, Euronav, Globus Maritime Limited, INSB Class, Liberian Registry, Marine trust, Thenamaris, TMS Group of Companies, Benefit, Chartworld Shipping Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Dorian LPG, Drew Marine, Safe Bulkers, Samos Steamship, Seaguardian, Seamar, Sekavin, V.Ships, Yanmar. BRONZE: AB Maritime Inc, AKZO Nobel International, AM Nomikos, The American Club, Anosis Maritime, Apollonia Lines, Aspida Travel, BMA, Balthellas Chartering, BSM, Blue Planet Shipping, Capital Ship Management, Clarksons, ClassNK, Columbia Shipmanagement, Conbulk, Danelec, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime, Efshipping, Erma First, EY, Furuno, GAC, Gaslog, Golden Cargo, Gourdomichalis Maritime, I.M.E.Q, Inmartek, KME, Konkar Shipping, KTE, Minoa, Kyklades Maritime Corporation, MAEM, Margetis Maritime Consulting, Marine Support, Marine Tours, MIM, Mylaki Shipping Agency, Naniwa Pump, Neda Maritime Agency, Nereus Shipping, Novelty Marine Management, Optimum, Oriani, Piraeus Port Authority / COSCO Shipping, Polembros, PK Valve Engineering, Polforce, Posidonia Events, Pyxis Tankers, RIA, Sea Pioneer, Seascape, Seaven, SKF, Spring, Supereco Management, Survitec, The Swedish Club, Target Marine S.A, Technomar Shipping Inc, Tototheo Maritime, Tsavliris, Unibros Shipping Corp, Union Commercial, Wingu.

Source: AMVER Awards, Propeller Club