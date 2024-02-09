2 + 2 = 4 CSOVs, for Brunvoll, Windward and VARD

Brunvoll will now supply propulsion and manoeuvring packages for a total of four CSOVs for Windward and Vard. The initial order placed back in November was for two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs). Windward and VARD have now declared the addition of two optional vessels to their order.

The following text is the press release from 16th of November 2023, with only minor changes in where the different vessels will be built and dimensions of the vessels. Windward’s new vessels will have two propulsion azimuth thrusters in the aft, and two retractable azimuth thrusters and a tunnel thruster in the bow. All azimuth thrusters feature the latest and greatest improvements to meet the increasingly stricter requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations for SOVs/CSOVs. This includes significantly improved rotation speed, faster propeller acceleration, and arrangements for increased thrust efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction.

With four powerful and responsive azimuth thrusters, the vessels should be ideally equipped with regards to operational requirements, DP accuracy, and overall performance. The vessels, which are of VARD 4 19-design, will be approximately 87.5 x 19.5 meters with a capacity of 120 people. The design is optimized for low fuel consumption, high operability, and comfort. The first two hulls will be built at VARD’s yard in Romania and outfitted at one of VARD’s yards in Norway. The third and fourth vessel will be built and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first CSOV for Windward Offshore is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

Source: Brunvoll