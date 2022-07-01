2 MOL-operated Vessels Earn 2021 ‘Best Quality Ship Awards’

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the Japan Federation of Pilots’ Association (JFPA) (Note 1) has presented its Best Quality Ship Award for fiscal year (FY) 2021 to two MOL-operated vessels—the LNG carrier LNG SATURN and the bulk carrier TAIYO.

LNG carrier LNG SATURN

LOA: 288.00m

Breadth: 48.94m

Gross tonnage: 136,739 tons

Bulk ship TAIYO

LOA: 234.88m

Breadth: 38.00m

Gross tonnage: 50,927 tons

Mementos and letters recognizing the award-winning ships

The award was founded in 2003 to raise awareness of port and ocean environmental protection through safe operation of vessels, and is presented to “excellent vessels from the viewpoint of pilots,” as selected by the JFPA.

For the FY2021 awards, seven vessels, including the two operated by MOL, were selected from among those requesting pilot operations at pilotage districts throughout Japan.

To date, more than 20 vessels related to MOL have received this award. For FY2021, JFPA conducted a comprehensive evaluation to assess efforts to properly maintain nautical equipment and boarding equipment, safety measures, and establish a cooperative system among crewmembers, including captains, for pilots who guide the vessels. The results of this evaluation led to the selection of the winning ships.

As MOL forges ahead to become the world leader in safe operation, it continually strives to contribute to marine safety and conservation of the global environment, as a synergistic, sustainable company that grows in harmony with society.

(Note 1)

The Japan Federation of Pilots’ Association (JFPA) was founded by its predecessor, the Japanese Pilots’ Association, in 2007 when the Pilotage Law was revised and is comprised of Pilots’ Associations whole of Japan.

