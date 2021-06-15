2 MOL-operated Vessels Recognized by Japan Meteorological Agency for Ongoing Contributions to Weather Research and Forecasting

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced yesterday that two MOL-operated –the LNG carrier Energy Advance and the crude oil tanker Kashimasan- received the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Director-General Award (Note 1) for their ongoing efforts to observe and report maritime weather data.

Since it is difficult to collect meteorological data in the world’s massive oceans, which cover 70% of the globe, merchant vessels play a key role in observing and reporting data while underway. Based on data from vessels, the Japan Meteorological Agency and other meteorological institutes all over the world generate materials such as weather maps and transmit them back to vessels, helping ensure their safe operation. In addition, maritime meteorological data, which has critical effects on terrestrial weather, is also used to monitor and research global warming and climate change.

The Japan Meteorological Agency recognizes the parties that contribute to reporting maritime meteorology or ocean observation every year on June 1, Meteorological Day, The Energy Advance and the Kashimasan were selected this year for their reliable reports of maritime weather observations over many years, contributing the development of the agency’s operations, and received letters of appreciation.

MOL is committed to assisting the Meteorological Agency by providing maritime weather information, and contributing to safe vessel operation and global environmental conservation, as a corporation that synergistically and sustainably grows with society.

(Note 1) Meteorological Agency’s Director-General Award:

Targets of the award are vessels that have continually observed meteorology for more than five years, and submitted more than 100 reports every year and more than 500 reports in total for the most recent two years.



Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)