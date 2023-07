Two Russian sailors died aboard a ship in the Black Sea Port of Varna in Bulgaria, RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.

The two dead Russian citizens, aged 32 and 58, were on board the Milford dredging-vessel, which was sailing under a Belize flag, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Bulgarian maritime authorities and the captain of the vessel.

A forensic examination is underway, and the ship will stay in the port throughout the investigation.

Source: Xinhua