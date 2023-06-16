2012 and 2013 still under discussion as US corn crop worsens -Braun

Corn price charts continue to mimic 2012 and 2013 and comparisons with those years keep circulating in the grain market. But 2023 will soon stop tracking one or both years, and the path depends heavily on U.S. weather in the next couple of weeks.

Chicago corn futures have declined since the beginning of 2023 on expectations for a significant recovery in U.S. corn supplies in the upcoming 2023-24 marketing year, similar to both the price action and fundamental thinking throughout the same periods in 2012 and 2013.

But 2012 and 2013, analogous to the 2012-13 and 2013-14 marketing years, ended up as polar opposites in terms of U.S. corn supply and demand because of different crop outcomes.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s initial stab at 2023-24 U.S. corn supply and demand got people talking. Those numbers included a trend-line yield of 181.5 bushels per acre, well above the prior record and now threatened by prolonged dryness in key parts of the Corn Belt.

Many analysts were also put off by the large year-on-year increase in demand, estimated last month at 755 million bushels and raised to 805 million this month. U.S. corn demand has been lousy lately and has struggled to compete with plentiful Brazilian supplies.

But USDA’s 2023-24 corn demand assumptions are actually conservative by comparison. This month’s estimates show 2023-24 U.S. corn supplies up 10.6% on the year and demand up 5.9%, although historically, that supply bump would predict demand gains closer to 9%.

The supply build is of course contingent on the crop size, which in 2013 was sufficient to lift total 2013-14 corn supplies by 23% on the year, boosting total use by 21%. Both were the biggest annual gains observed in at least two decades.

However, 2012-13 featured 11% declines in both categories after widespread crop failure despite total supply and demand initially pegged rising 16% and 9% on the year, respectively.

CROP COMPARISONS

The corn harvest was record-large in 2013, and 2023 is expected to feature another high. But the 2013 and 2023 crops do not have much else in common so far, particularly as soils in the heart of the Corn Belt were saturated ten years ago but dry today.

The recent deterioration in corn crop and soil conditions are a much better match with 2012, though the remainder of that growing season was among the hottest and driest ever, a statistically unlikely outcome in any given year.

This week’s cooler weather and scattered rain around the Corn Belt add some separation between 2023 and 2012, though July and August weather is unknown. Top corn-producing areas such as Iowa and Illinois remain dry, and forecasts have yet to suggest a solid reversal in that trend.

Optimists point to 1992, when crop conditions were very low to start after a near-record dry May-June. But record corn yields resulted as the July-August period was one of the coolest, wettest ever across the Corn Belt.

1992 was also the only year with low early crop conditions but above trend yields, which combined with the anomalous weather suggests the 1992 scenario is just as rare as the 2012 one.

USDA on Monday rated 61% of U.S. corn in good or excellent condition, down from 64% a week earlier and 69% two weeks earlier. That compares with 66% the same week in 2012 and 46% in 1992.

Some 8% of U.S. corn was in poor or very poor shape as of Sunday, identical to the same week in 2012 and slightly better than 1992’s 9%.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)