The 2016 amendments to the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, will enter into force for the vast majority of signatory States on 8 January 2019. The MLC Guideline B4.3.1, concerning provisions on occupational accidents, injuries and diseases, is amended such that implications for health and safety will also include harassment and bullying. Additionally, a reference is provided to the latest Guidance on eliminating shipboard harassment and bullying, jointly published by the International Chamber of Shipping and the International Transport Workers Federation (here).

Ship owners should take into account the above when developing on board measures addressing harassment and bullying for compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention.

Source: ABS