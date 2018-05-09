2018 to be breakthrough year for team collaboration software in shipping, reports SEDNA

Leading software company SEDNA Systems (SEDNA) has reported a major uptake in the use of team collaboration and transaction management software by shipping companies. SEDNA also predicts that 2018 will be a breakthrough year in the wider adoption of these collaboration tools across multiple industries.

SEDNA is a leading provider of cloud-based team communication and transaction management software that is fit for purpose in the shipping, transportation and logistics sectors to provide a faster, more secure and more efficient team communication tool than traditional email systems. Using cloud-based technology, 4.35 million messages were sent in 2017 and early evidence in 2018 indicates further rapid growth this year.

According to Bill Dobie, Founder & CEO, SEDNA, this trend is set to have a transformative impact on commercial operations within the shipping sector:

“When it comes to shipping’s digital transformation, the industry’s attention has been focused on vessel-based technologies, but there are also huge inefficiencies in the shore-based operations of many organisations. Personal email systems like Outlook were never meant for team collaboration or business transactions. For fast-moving environments, such as the offices of ship owners, brokers, charterers, and traders, these outmoded tools are productivity killers. By contrast, team collaboration tools such as SEDNA can save users up to two full-time hours per day; a huge saving in time, resource, and money.”

Noel Pullen, President, SEDNA, explains that a growing number of high-profile shipping organisations are leading the way in the adoption of transaction management software:

“In a tough shipping market, the sentiment of ‘time as a commodity’ has never been more relevant to commercial operations. It is great to see forward-looking organisations such as Glencore, Seaspan, Monson Agencies Australia, and more benefiting from the efficiencies of team collaboration by using SEDNA. We helped these companies lower their operating costs and send over 4 million messages last year. As a result, we are witnessing an accelerated rate of adoption for transaction management software in the shipping sector.”

SEDNA is a proven solution that has already powered over 100 million email conversations and is used by some of the biggest names in shipping, including Glencore, Seaspan, and Sturrock Grindrod. 2017 also saw SEDNA deliver a 122% increase in its customers and a 186% increase in its contracted ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

The past few months have also seen SEDNA grow its team with a number of new strategic hires, including the appointment to SEDNA’s management team of Jean-Guy Faubert as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years in enterprise software, Jean-Guy has led several successful software startups working with multinational organisations and brings significant experience in change management and growing technology companies. Jean-Guy is the former CEO of Tagga, a customer data platform that was acquired by Campaign Monitor in 2017 and COO of Make Technologies, which was acquired by Dell in 2012.

SEDNA has also appointed Greg Ogburn as Director of Client Services and Sales Engineering. Greg previously worked at Make Technologies and Dell, where he specialised in legacy system re-architecture and the application of modernization tools to software maintenance and enhancement. Greg’s arrival further strengthens SEDNA’s change management expertise, a core capability in helping shipping businesses to successfully integrate SEDNA within their organisation.

Recently SEDNA received the Ready to Rocket award as an emerging company to watch in 2018. The award recognizes leading organizations from the Canadian technology community that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity.

“After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that SEDNA is well positioned to capitalize on these trends,” said Steven Forth, Senior Partner, Rocket Builders.

Source: SEDNA