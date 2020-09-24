2019 Port Industry Accident Statistics Published: Accident Stats Show Positive Trend

Port Skills and Safety, the industry body for health, safety and skills, has published their 2019 Accident Stats Report, detailing accidents throughout last year. The report, compiled from data provided by nearly 90% of PSS members, provides the clearest picture yet of improving safety standards in Britain’s ports.

PSS Chief Executive Richard Steele explains that:

The report shows that the Accident Incident Rate per 100 members of workforce improved in 2019. Digging into some of the detail, ‘Driving related incidents’ and ‘Lifting, Carrying and Handling’ categories saw an increase whereas being ‘Hit by a moving, Flying, Falling Object’ accidents were on the decline. The location most likely to have a Lost Time Injury was on a ‘Berth/Quay including open storage and on cargo equipment’. The operations where injuries were most likely to occur were Container operations followed by RoRo.

Richard goes on to say:

A key benefit of the report is that it draws upon data gathered over the course of two decades, allowing PSS to provide a unique insight into Health and Safety in the UK. It allows for the analysis of short-term immediate information as well as the identification of long-term trends across the sector. The data is also kept confidential, allowing members to benchmark their organisation’s performance and improve their standards. The result is a report that is bespoke for the ports industry and indicative of the ever increasing cooperation and collaboration of the sector in matters of health and safety.

The Accident Stats Report clearly demonstrates that considerable progress has been made over the last two decades, fostered by an ever increasing atmosphere of cooperation between ports operators. However, there is still work to be done. While accident rates have declined since 2018, the longer trend indicates that accidents have plateaued. To remedy this, PSS has developed an initiative called the “Whole Person” approach. By addressing the mental and general health of workers as well as onsite skills, core safety systems and safety culture all together, organisations can help to crack the industry’s accident plateau.

Twenty-four organisations declared zero Lost Time Injuries in 2019, indicating that accidents are not inevitable, and we encourage our members to keep up the momentum and proactively work with PSS to protect Britain’s frontline.

PSS is the UK’s professional ports health and safety membership organisation. We exist to promote continuous improvement in health, safety and skills in ports. PSS is recognised by Government departments and agencies, including the Department for Transport, Health and Safety Executive and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

We work with the ports industry, HSE and trade unions to jointly develop Safety in Ports user guidance. This suite of over twenty documents is directly linked to the Safety in Docks Approved Code of Practice (L148) and promotes health and safety in the workplace. The suite covers topics such as: general cargo, timber, container handling and mooring as well as health and safety culture including leadership and workforce engagement.

We are the standards setting body for the ports sector and work with employers and other key stakeholders to maintain a suite of National Occupational Standards for port Operatives, Harbour Masters, Marine Pilots and VTS. We have developed port qualifications and apprenticeships for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. PSS operates a series of work and advisory groups including the long-established Port skills and Safety Group which provides the industry with a forum for health and safety practitioners (and others interested in health and safety) to learn about, discuss current industry issues and to share information through partnership and consultation.

We take common action on behalf of members, collaboratively devise industry appropriate standards, and support the development of fit for purpose regulation, policy and guidance. We make the case for industry, campaign on issues and producing industry relevant outcomes. We support and connect our members with resources, guidance, events and training.

Port Skills and Safety LTD is a private company limited by guarantee. Registered Company Number: 10131855

