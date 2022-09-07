2020 Alexander Dalrymple Award presented to Vice Admiral Dr Harjo Susmoro

Indonesian Chief Hydrographer, Vice Admiral Nuridayat, presided over the presentation of the 2020 Alexander Dalrymple Award to Vice Admiral Dr Harjo Susmoro at a ceremony in Jakarta on 26 August this year. The award was presented by the United Kingdom’s National Hydrographer, Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, on behalf of the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO).

The presentation of the award was delayed by the pandemic and, following the easing of restrictions, the ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Indonesian Hydrographic and Oceanographic Centre, PUSHIDROSAL, in Jakarta.

Vice Admiral Susmoro was Chief Hydrographer of Indonesia between 2016 and 2020; he is currently Secretary General of Indonesia’s National Resilience Council and the first Indonesian recipient of the award in its 15-year history.

Vice Admiral Susmoro was recognised by the UKHO as a result of his exceptional and inspirational leadership of hydrography at both a national and international level. He received the Alexander Dalrymple Award for his outstanding contributions to supporting the development of Indonesia’s marine economy and improving disaster resilience in the region.

As Chief Hydrographer of Indonesia, Susmoro led the transformation of PUSHIDROSAL into one of the world’s leading hydrographic offices. Under his leadership, Indonesia unlocked access to marine data through their national data portal and showed relentless progress in surveying and charting Indonesian waters. In addition to supporting the safety of commercial shipping in the area, PUSHIDROSAL’s survey work unlocked new economic growth, enabling the first cruise ship visits to the islands of Lombok and Benoa.

PUSHIDROSAL played a key role in the search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the tragic Lion Air flight 610, which crashed into the Java Sea in 2018. Furthermore, in the investigations after the Sulawesi earthquake and Anak Krakatau eruption, both of which caused deadly tsunamis, VAdm Susmoro led PUSHIDROSAL’s contribution in developing and improving the tsunami warning system, helping to better protect coastal communities against such natural disasters.

Commenting on the 2020 Alexander Dalrymple Award, Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, UK National Hydrographer, said: “I am delighted that the 2020 Alexander Dalrymple Award recognises Vice Admiral Susmoro’s outstanding achievements. After a delay caused by the pandemic, I am very pleased to have finally been able to present the award in rightful recognition of his work. Vice Admiral Susmoro’s legacy is writ in the close friendship and collaboration between PUSHIDROSAL and the UKHO and I look forward to continuing our work so that together we can support safe, secure, and thriving oceans.”

Vice Admiral Dr Harjo Susmoro added: “It is a real honour to be presented with this award. Indonesia has demonstrated itself as an active contributor to the region and to the international hydrographic community, and I am humbled to be recognised in this manner and extremely proud of the work of my team.”

Vice Admiral Nurhidyat, Indonesian Chief Hydrographer, further commented: “With the recognition of hydrography as an essential ingredient in the success of the Indonesian economy and the safety of communities, Vice Admiral Dr Harjo Susmoro led the development of technical skills and surveying capabilities both within PUSHIDROSAL and regionally.

“I am delighted that Vice Admiral Susmoro has been recognised with the Alexander Dalrymple Award and I am proud to continue his legacy, particularly in ensuring that the long history of friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and the UK continues to flourish.”

