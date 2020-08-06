2020 Half-Year Report

Glencore’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, commented:

“Every aspect of life in 2020 has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Our teams have adapted to these difficult conditions and we are pleased to announce an overall strong financial performance from our various businesses, reflecting the countercyclical earnings power from our large scale Marketing activities, combined with a cash generative industrial asset base, which quickly adapted to the changed environment. Marketing delivered a half-yearly record Adjusted EBIT performance of $2.0 billion, allowing us to raise full-year guidance to the top end of our long-term $2.2-3.2 billion range. There were consistently good contributions across the board, however oil in particular was able to capitalise on the presence of exceptional market conditions during the half.Our Industrial activities faced numerous challenges, but for the most part were able to continue operating relatively normally. Unit costs are broadly stable (pre by-product credits), while capex is under close control. In the current economic environment, difficult decisions and actions have been considered for moving certain assets into extended care and maintenance to rebalance markets with oversupply risk and preserve the resources for a better market environment. Impairments of $3.2 billion (net of non-controlling interests and tax) were recognised.The outlook remains uncertain in the short term. Notwithstanding our cash-generative business and secure liquidity positions, the Board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of Net debt reduction to within our target range (<$16 billion), currently expected to occur by the end of 2020.Over the longer term, our diversified commodity portfolio, positions us well to play a key role in the next upward economic cycle, benefiting in particular from the commodities required for the transition to a low-carbon economy. We remain focussed on creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Source: Glencore