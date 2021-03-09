2021 a potential ‘harvest year’ for China’s economy

Relative to 2020, China’s economy should have “a year of harvest” in 2021, said Li Daokui, dean of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking at Tsinghua University and a CPPCC National Committee member.

“Domestic and international economic circulation is a pair of very important relationships,” Li said. “The Chinese economy is too large to be dependent on international demand… China definitely will have to implement a lot of policies to make sure household consumption will be the key driver.”

Li also said he believes the Chinese economy will continue its opening-up.

Source: China Daily