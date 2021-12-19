2021: A Year to Forget for the Tanker Market

The tanker market seems to finally be heading out of the storm, but still 2021 proved to be a rather challenging year. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “although freight levels in some shipping sectors reached breath-taking highs this year, 2021 is a year to forget for tankers, particularly in the crude segment. The majority of crude tonnage (noneco, non scrubber) was forced to operate at sub-zero levels for large parts of the year. The VLCC market has been particularly hard hit, with TCE returns on the benchmark TD3C trade averaging less than $500/day (non-eco, non scrubber), their lowest level seen over the past two decades. Eco tonnage and those equipped with the exhaust gas cleaning technology have been able to achieve higher results and recoup, at least partially their fixed operating expenses. Owners of scrubber equipped tankers benefitted from the VLSFO/HSFO spread averaging around $105–120/tonne in key bunkering ports this year, with the differential climbing as high as $200/tonne recently in Singapore, levels not seen since early 2020”.

According to Gibson, “the exceptional weakness in the tanker market has been primarily driven by severely unbalanced tanker supply and demand conditions despite the world making a significant progress in its fight against the pandemic. Although several setbacks were seen, world oil demand in 2021 has recovered around 60% of Covid-driven losses, whilst global oil supply averaged in November 2021 around 98.37 mbd, up massively from 83.2 mbd seen in May 2020, following the implementation of colossal OPEC+ production cuts and the collapse in the US shale output. Nonetheless, this progress has failed to provide a meaningful support to the tanker markets as ultimately trading volumes have remained below pre-pandemic levels, while tanker supply has continued to grow, with far more vessels being delivered than scrapped, particularly for larger crude carriers. So far this year over 179 tankers above 25,000 dwt have been delivered, while, just 119 tankers (exc. FSOs) have been demolished (with nearly half of all scrapped tonnage in the smaller Handy/MR segment), despite demolition values steadily climbing over the course of the year, reaching their highest level since 2008 during November”.

The shipbroker added that “trading conditions in the product tanker market have also been weak this year; however, product carriers have fared relatively better in comparison to crude. Freight rates have shown some volatility, with earnings averaging close to OPEX levels on slowsteaming, non-eco, non-scrubber basis. Robust product exports out of China were observed during the 1st half of 2021, while Indian long haul product exports also temporarily increased during the 2nd quarter of 2021 when lockdowns in the country severely reduced domestic consumption. At the same time, refining capacity closures in Australia and South Africa also have offered a degree of protection to product imports into affected countries. Long haul product tanker trade from the Middle East and Asia into the Atlantic Basin has benefitted from the refining capacity closures in Europe announced during the pandemic, while declining land-based product inventories in the Atlantic Basin have stimulated additional arbitrage opportunities”.

“With 2022 almost upon us, what should we expect from next year? Owners will be hopeful that fundamentals will continue to improve. Although short term turbulence is inevitable due to a spread of Omicron and a fresh wave of lockdowns, global demand is still widely expected to continue to recover next year. In line with the demand projections, OPEC+ and non-OPEC output will also continue to increase, supporting incremental seaborne trade. However, the scheduled delivery profile is robust for next year and this could slow the recovery pace. Yet, what about demolition? The fleet is ageing, earnings are dismal, scrap prices are attractive. This year’s lack of demolition for larger sizes has been underpinned by sales into sanctioned trades; however, demand for illicit business is finite and at some point will be saturated, if it hasn’t been already. This coupled with the new EEXI and CII regulations mean that ageing and inefficient tankers might be forced to take tough decisions sooner rather than later. So surely, 2022 cannot be any worse than 2021?”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide