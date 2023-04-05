20th Anniversary of MET Turbocharger License with Hyundai Heavy Industries

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the MET turbocharger license agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (HHI) of South Korea, MHI-MME presented the company with a model of an MET turbocharger rotor in February 2023.

HHI has been the world‘s largest manufacturer of marine engines since it produced its first 2-stroke diesel marine engine in 1979. Today, its engine division is based in Ulsan, manufacturing a large number of diesel engines for major ship builders in South Korea and China. Many of those diesel engines are equipped with MET turbochargers, and over 2,000 MET turbochargers have been manufactured by HHI.

We will continue to maintain and develop a good relationship with HHI and contribute to further efficiency improvement and IMO environmental regulation measures, through the manufacturing of engines and turbochargers that employ new technologies and are compatible with new fuels.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries