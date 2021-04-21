24-hour stoppage announced

Svitzer Australia has advised that the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has given notification of protected industrial action by its members at Adelaide and Whyalla on Friday, 23 April.

MUA members employed by Svitzer Australia plan to stop work for 24 hours starting as follows:

– 12:01 am on Friday 23 April in the port of Adelaide in South Australia.

– 6:00 am on Friday 23 April in the port of Whyalla in South Australia.

Svitzer Australia advise they are doing all they can to minimise any possible disruption to operations caused by the work stoppage.

Source: GAC