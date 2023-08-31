26 port, maritime projects inaugurated in southwestern Iran

The mentioned investment and development projects were put into operation or started with the aim of developing port infrastructures and boosting commercial activities in the ports of Imam Khomeini, Khorramshahr, and Abadan.

A mechanized grain terminal, gas supply to the Imam Khomeini port complex, the construction of a facility center for receiving waste from ships, electricity supply to grain pumps, and the design and implementation of 120 polyethylene ocean buoys were among the mentioned projects.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

It is worth mentioning that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has defined a high number of projects to develop and improve the country’s ports, as the country aims to double the capacity of its ports in the course of five years.

According to the PMO, the capacity of the country’s ports has increased from 180 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended in March 2014) to 250 million tons in 1399 (ended in March 2021).

Source: Tehran Times