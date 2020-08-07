$3.5 Billion requested for COVID-19 relief for U.S. maritime industry

The International Propeller Club of the United States has requested that Congress appropriate $3.5 billion for the relief and support of the U.S. maritime industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Niels Aalund, International President, has contacted the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to let them know about the impact that the coronavirus has had on the maritime community.

“The men and women in the U.S. maritime industry have risked their health and lives, and those of their family members, to keep commerce moving during this pandemic including shipping medical supplies, food, and other vital commodities that consumers and manufacturers require.

“Costs have increased for their employers for additional cleaning and protective health equipment. Our members, such as pilots, mariners, and stevedores, have been laid off or furloughed. Meanwhile other members continue to meet U.S. national security needs and support military operations overseas.

“Yet to date, no funding has been provided for the men and women that work in the U.S. marine transportation system.”

The International Propeller Club supports providing a minimum of $1.5 billion to U.S. port authorities with $2 billion provided to the rest of the U.S. maritime industry.

“It can take decades to recover from bankruptcies and layoffs in this industry. With your help the U.S. maritime industry will survive the pandemic with the capacity to meet our nation’s future needs and stimulate economic growth.” Aalund concluded.

Source: International Propeller Club of the United States