3.6 percent jump in Iranian ports activities

Iran recorded during the first six months of this year a 3.6 percent surge in the volume of products loading and unloading at ports.

Reports confirmed commodities loaded and unloading at Iranian ports to have stood at 73.62 million tons compared to the same period a year earlier.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) is now offering fresh facilities established for importers of basic products that enables the clearance of goods in less than an hour, as noted IRICA deputy director Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi.

Orounaqi added “for basic goods such as meat, system formalities and clearance procedures will be carried out in less than an hour and importers can transport their goods soon after.”

Source: Mena FN