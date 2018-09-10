3 ways Iran might respond to sanctions and what it means for oil prices

Expectations Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations will make up for lost barrels of oil from Iran once reimposed U.S. sanctions take full effect in November might be overly optimistic while underestimating the risks from Tehran’s response, according to one well-known analyst.

“Trade war and [emerging-market] contagion fears could still serve to keep a lid on prices in the near term, but we believe that the geopolitical risks remain skewed quite heavily to the upside,” wrote analysts led by Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a note late Tuesday.

Brent crude futures LCOX8, -0.48% the global benchmark, were down 1.3% on Wednesday but have rallied more than 15% so far in 2018, on a continuous basis. West Texas Intermediate CLV8, -0.90% the U.S. benchmark, was off 1.6% Wednesday as worries about tropical storm Gordon’s impact on Gulf of Mexico output faded, but is up nearly 14% year-to-date.

For oil markets, a key question is how Iran responds. The RBC analysts outline three scenarios:

Waiting game

In the most price-neutral scenario, Iran would try to remain on the good side of Europe and other international trading partners by honoring its commitments under the nuclear deal, avoiding any escalatory military moves and simply attempting to wait out the Trump administration, Croft wrote.

So far, Tehran has continued to abide by its commitments, according to the latest report by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, but the question is whether they will continue to do so once full sanctions are reinstated on Nov. 4 and it becomes clear European leaders won’t be able to provide the guarantees needed to keep companies operating in Iran, Croft said. The country’s “ultimate decider,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has indicated that Iran will restart its nuclear program if Europe doesn’t provide significant economic incentives for continued compliance, Croft noted, while the country has also threatened to block regional energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if its own exports are impeded.

‘Continued escalation’

RBC’s base-case scenario is one in which Iran pursues “continued escalation,” which Croft termed a “moderately bullish scenario” carrying a geopolitical risk premium of $5 to $10 a barrel. This would see Iran resuming suspended nuclear activities while continuing to allow international inspectors to visit the declared sites to verify that the program remains for civilian purposes and remaining a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

At a minimum, any nuclear restart is bound to elicit a strong rhetorical response from Israel, Croft said, while Iran would also be likely to increase support for the anti-Saudi Houthi rebels in Yemen and for Hezbollah. RBC looks for a steady increase in ballistic missile attacks (see chart below) fired from Yemen into Saudi Arabia, along with more provocative military maneuvers.

Even more aggressive

The third, and most bullish scenario, would see Iran taking even more aggressive measures, including complete withdrawal from the nuclear treaty and direct efforts to curtail maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb. That could also be accompanied by stepped-up cyberattacks, going beyond a 2012 incident that saw malware erase data on three-quarters of state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco’s computers, Croft said.

This scenario carries a geopolitical risk premium of $10 to $15 a barrel, but would be “difficult to cap depending on the severity,” Croft said. ”

Arguably, the greatest risk from those developments is that a more cantankerous Iranian stance could result in a “strategic miscalculation,” leading to a more dire scenario for the region.

Threats to Saudi tankers and cross-border missile attacks from Yemen into Saudi Arabia pose risks of greater escalation, Croft said, warning the entire region “would be on a war footing” if a Houthi missile were to strike a major Saudi infrastructure site and cause heavy civilian casualties.

Also, former Western intelligence officials have warned that southern Syria could be the site of a new destabilizing confrontation involving Israel if Russia is unable to keep Iran and its ally Hezbollah under control, she said, while Iran’s exit from out of the treaty and a move to kick out international inspectors would likely reignite fears of a pre-emptive Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“In short, while none of the leaders involved in the current standoff may want an actual shooting war, they could get one in the event of a strategic miscalculation,” she said.

Source: MarketWatch