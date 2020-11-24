3D Visualisation Studio Enters Maritime Industry

Maritime Studios, the 3D visualisation company for the maritime industry, has officially opened its doors. The Rotterdam based studio has made a flying start in the industry with the successful delivery of high end renders for their launching customers.

The team – lead by creative director, Kevin van Deursen – consists of maritime professionals and 3D engineers with more than 15 years of experience in 3D visualizations.

Kevin van Deursen: “This strong combination of competence, maritime expertise and passion underlines a unique level of understanding of our clients’ needs.” 3D rendering has come a long way and has proven to be the ultimate way to present your product, sometimes before it is even built.

Our products – renders and animations – are used for marketing purposes, to explain the use of a product or visualise a production process. Van Deursen: “Especially in this challenging time it is more important than ever to invest in marketing and present your company and its services. We look forward to supporting the industry with this challenge in the form of creating the most stunning 3D visualisations”.

