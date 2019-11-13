3rd Annual Maritime Capital Forum Reinforces Singapore’s Role as Leading International Maritime Centre

Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) in conjunction with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will be running the 3rd Annual Maritime Capital Forum from 18th to 19th November at the Fullerton Hotel Ballroom in Singapore.

The two-day event is by invitation only and will provide a forum for some of the most powerful shipping companies to discuss both the opportunities and challenges facing one of the world’s most critical industries from a financial viewpoint. Among the subjects that will be broached are the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulation on sulphur content that comes into force in just six weeks’ ? time and China’s commodity demands and the impacts of the current trade war.

The format of the event will be a combination of presentations and one-on-one meetings between shipowners and equity/fund managers. The event will be given a flying start with a welcome address from by Andrew Hartley, Group Head of Institutional Equities at CLSA Singapore, and Philip Clausius, Managing Partner at Transport Capital.

The keynote speeches will cover such diverse subjects as the outlook for the Global and Asian Oil Markets; sustainability; thematic investment in a disruptive world; the changing ship financing landscape; the outlook for coal and oil; and PSA’s transformation journey towards the Tuas mega port.

During the various networking sessions, guests will be able to speak to award winning research analysts from CLSA to gain an even greater understanding of the current position of the shipping sector.

Michael Phoon, Executive Director of SSA, said: “The Maritime Capital Forum was originally set up to encourage shipowners to look beyond the more established capital markets and gain an appreciation of the financial possibilities in Singapore.

“As we approach our third forum, perceptions have already changed and the importance of Singapore as a financial centre for shipping has grown. Sustainable practices will remain top drawer concerns in the industry, together with environmental issues. In 2019 we bring the new Poseidon Principles global framework to our shipowners, reflecting that even financial institutions will look at sustainability practices as a key criteria. This year invited participants will gain a 360 degree perspective covering the container, dry bulk and tanker segments.”

Source: Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)