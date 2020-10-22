3rd BIMCO Report On New Developments Affecting The IMSBC Code – New Cargoes Added

BIMCO started reporting from 30 September 2020, a series of articles, informing members of what to expect in the revised International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code ( Amendment 05-19), which will come into force on 1 January 2021. This is the 3rd article of the series. Today, BIMCO reports on new cargoes that are being added to the IMSBC Code.

A total of 11 new cargoes have been incorporated into the IMSBC Code. These new cargoes carrying their official Bulk Cargo Shipping Name (BCSN) and their carriage requirements under the IMSBC Code are also available on our online BIMCO Solid Cargo Database : simply click on the following BIMCO links for more information and guidance :

Bauxite Fines, Group A

Brucite, Group C

Calcium Flouride, Calcium Sulphate and Calcium Carbonate Mixture, Group A

Chlorite, Group C

Ferronickel Slag (Granulated), Group C

Flue Dust containing Lead and Zinc, Group A and B, MHB (CR, TX)

Iron Silicate Granulated, Group A ( added to existing cargo entry ” Copper slag”)

Matte containing Copper and Lead, Group B, MHB ( CR and/or TX)

Metal Sulphide Concentrates, Self-heating, UN 3190, Group A and B, MHB (WT and/or TX and/or CR), class 4.2.

Seed Cakes and other Residues of Processed Oily Vegetables, Group B, MHB ( SH)

Zinc Oxide Enriched Flue Dust, Group A and B, MHB (TX)

Explanatory notes to the IMSBC Code classification:

Group A cargoes are cargoes that may liquefy if shipped at a moisture content in excess of its transportable moisture limit (TML)

Group B cargoes are cargoes that possess a chemical hazard (s) that could give rise to a dangerous situation on a ship

Group C cargoes are cargoes that neither liquefy nor possess chemical hazards

Group A and B cargoes are cargoes that may liquefy and possess chemical hazards

MHB cargoes are cargoes that are hazardous only in bulk and some of the hazards are notated as follows:

CR- a MHB cargo that is corrosive

CB – a MHB cargo that is combustible

WT – a MHB cargo that emits toxic gas when wet

WF- a MHB cargo that emits flammable gas when wet

TX – a MHB cargo that is toxic

SH- a MHB cargo that self-heats

BIMCO Basic IMSBC Code Step-by-Step User Guide Chart

For those who are not familiar with the IMSBC Code but need to have an over-arching view of the Code and its main requirements, the BIMCO basic IMSBC Code Step-by-Step Guide chart will be of useful guidance.

BIMCO’s listings of Cargoes under the IMSBC Code Classification

The IMSBC Code does not have individual listings of cargoes under the various classification groups, which can make checking of your cargo that you are fixing a cumbersome task, in particular if you wish to know if your cargo belongs to the Group B classification for dangerous cargoes, or Group A cargoes that liquefy or it is a non-dangerous cargo (Group C).

To assist members in this regard, BIMCO has prepared these group listings of cargoes exclusively for members’ use. When you do find the cargo that you are looking for under a particular listing, with an instant click on the cargo, this will lead you straight to the mandatory carriage requirements of that cargo.

Source: BIMCO