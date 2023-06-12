3rd Summer School | Shipping in Action! | 10 – 13 July, Greece by ICS Greek Branch and ALBA

HMC/ ICS Greek Branch and ALBA have collaborated in order to offer a unique introductory summer course in shipping in Greece, a country with long standing tradition in shipping and with the largest merchant fleet in the world in terms of both value and size.

The Course will take place from 10 to 13 of July and will be delivered in the cities of Athens (at Alba) and Piraeus (at HMC/ICS) – homes to more than 700 mainly Greek and foreign shipping companies many of them specializing in Shipping Management. Moreover, Piraeus Port is one of the fastest growing container terminals in the world operated by COSCO.

The aim of the course is to provide its participants a true understanding of the Greek Shipping industry – the Greek shipping miracle – and to introduce them to the international shipping business, the new technologies in shipping, the current environmental issues and the commercial part of shipping such us S&P and Chartering.

Through practice centered approach, lectures will be delivered by distinguished industry speakers in the field.

All participants will benefit from educational field visits to leading maritime companies, ships and ports covering different parts of shipping markets such us Dry, Liquid, Container, Ports etc.

Thanks to Alba and HMC/ICS strong links to the shipping industry, students will gain access and have the chance to utilize the strong shipping network through networking activities, both in and out of the classroom with business leaders, faculty, alumni and students from around the world.

Last but not least a set of cultural and touristic activities will be incorporated in the course.

Applications are now open!

For more information visit the link here

Source: ALBA, ICS Greek Branch