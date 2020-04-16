4 Reasons To Bet On An Oil Rally

Finally, some good news for the oil patch.

The price of oil should rally at least 37% this year following a weekend agreement by the members of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and some recently affiliated nations, experts say. The countries involved pledged to make some major cuts in output to help bolster the market for crude oil.

“We expect average oil prices to pick up from $32/bbl [barrel] in the second quarter of this year to $41/bbl in the fourth quarter under the assumption of high compliance and some recovery in global demand,” states a recent report from the Washington D.C.-based think tank the Institute of International Finance (IIF) written by Garbis Iradian, IIF’s chief economist for MENA.

A barrel of Brent crude oil would recently fetch almost $30 a barrel, according to data from Bloomberg. That equates to a rally of at least 37% over the rest of the year.

However, for traders the rally could be even larger.

As every energy market observer knows average prices, which is what IIF is forecasting, tend to understate the peaks and the troughs of the prices.

For instance, IIF states that the average oil price in the second quarter should average $32, but we know that on April 1, Brent crude traded at less than $25. In other words, the second-quarter average already includes a brutally lower price.

It is reasonable to expect that the fourth quarter average projection will equally understate the likely actual peaks in oil prices.

Oil Traders Could Profit Even More

That’s why traders should be on the lookout for a rip-your-face-off rally over the coming months. Consider the following four reasons.

• First, the announced cuts are brutal, totaling 9.7 million bpd [barrels per day] or around 10% of world production.

• Second, half the cuts are being taken by Russia and Saudi Arabia, according to IIF. With these two taking the lead, there will likely be less cheating. Producing more oil than agreed, a.k.a. cheating, has long been the bane of OPEC.

• Third, countries outside OPEC and its allies of Russia and Mexico, will likely cut output also. That won’t be a mandated decision in places such as the U.S., which is the world’s largest producer. Rather, the economics of oil extraction will force production cuts. Break-even costs for many shale oil producers are average $45 a barrel, according to IIF. At current prices, or even those 30% higher, drilling makes little economic sense. So expect production cuts.

• Fourth, if the pandemic crisis ends in the next few weeks, then the world could start to get back to business. Already some countries are beginning to lift the lockdown measures, and likely others will follow soon. When that happens, oil consumption will increase as cars and trucks hit the road, and airplanes start flying again. “We expect some recovery in global demand in Q3 and Q4,” says the IIF report.

However, that increase in demand does require that governments decide to lift lockdown requirements and let people get back to work.

Still, the balance now firmly tilts in favor of investing in oil futures. Oil stocks could be a good investment too, but investors should pick their stocks carefully. Swiss Bank UBS says some companies will get forced out of business. However, it is also true that many will remain intact.

